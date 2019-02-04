Jordan's King Abdullah in Tunisia, Stresses Bolstering Trade

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) greets Jordanian King Abdullah II (L) upon his arrival in the capital Tunis on February 3, 2019. (AFP)

King Abdullah and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, during talks in Tunis on Sunday, agreed on the importance of bolstering economic, trade, investment, military, agricultural, and tourism cooperation.

The need to activate joint committees and increase the exchange of visits between the private and public sectors of the two countries was also stressed, in order to explore opportunities for further cooperation, a Royal Court statement said.

Talks, attended by senior officials on both sides, covered the importance of holding the higher Jordanian-Tunisian committee’s meetings planned for next year in Amman to spearhead investment and economic partnerships while exchanging expertise.

The two sides also highlighted the need to activate the outcomes of the joint committee’s decisions taken in Tunis in 2017.

King Abdullah and President Essebsi agreed to maintain coordination and consultation between Jordan and Tunisia on issues of mutual concern, in service of the interests of the two countries and peoples.

The King affirmed Jordan’s keenness to ensure the success of the upcoming Arab summit to be hosted by Tunisia next month, with the goal of enhancing joint Arab action.

The King and Essebsi discussed regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

The two sides stressed the importance of stepping up international peace efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative, and in fulfilment of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for an independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Discussing the Syrian crisis, the two sides called for a political solution that safeguards Syria’s territorial integrity and the unity of its people.

The talks covered a number of regional crises, as well as efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

President Essebsi and his spouse also hosted a luncheon in honour of The King and Queen Rania, as well as the accompanying delegation.

Also on Sunday, the King met with Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chahed and discussed opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries ahead of the Jordanian-Tunisian higher committee meetings, according to the statement.

The meeting, attended by senior officials on both sides, covered the importance of activating the joint business council, established in 2016, and the need to encourage the private sectors in Jordan and Tunisia to benefit from agreements signed between the two countries.

King Abdullah and Chahed expressed keenness to maintain coordination and consultation between the two countries on various issues of mutual concern.

The King reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment to the success of the upcoming Arab summit, which will be hosted by Tunisia next month, in order to serve Arab causes and contribute to activating joint Arab action and finding political solutions to the region’s crises.

The King and the Queen returned home later in the day, after concluding the visit to Tunisia and Turkey, the statement said.

