Jordan's King, Israel's Defense Minister Meet in Amman

Published January 5th, 2022 - 12:53 GMT
Jordanian King Abdullah II meets with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz
King Abdullah II meets with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. (Twitter/ @RHCJO)
Jordanian King Abdullah II has met Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz today in Amman, Jordan News Agency (PETRA) reported.

According to local media, the King has emphasized, during the meeting, the need to maintain a comprehensive calm in the Palestinian territories and to take all necessary steps in order to reach a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Multiple officials have attended the meeting including Jordanian Foreign minister Ayman Safadi and the Director of the Office of King Abdullah II Jafar Hassan, PETRA added.

Jordan's King and the Israeli defense minister have also discussed bilateral relations and stability in the region.

