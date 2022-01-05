Jordan's King, Israel's Defense Minister Meet in Amman

Jordanian King Abdullah II has met Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz today in Amman, Jordan News Agency (PETRA) reported.

According to local media, the King has emphasized, during the meeting, the need to maintain a comprehensive calm in the Palestinian territories and to take all necessary steps in order to reach a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني يلتقي وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي بيني غانتس في عمان، ويشدد على ضرورة الحفاظ على التهدئة الشاملة في الأراضي الفلسطينية واتخاذ جميع الخطوات اللازمة لذلك، من أجل إيجاد أفق حقيقي لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل على أساس حل الدولتين #الأردن pic.twitter.com/3gOb7pWCfs — RHC (@RHCJO) January 5, 2022

Multiple officials have attended the meeting including Jordanian Foreign minister Ayman Safadi and the Director of the Office of King Abdullah II Jafar Hassan, PETRA added.

Jordan's King and the Israeli defense minister have also discussed bilateral relations and stability in the region.