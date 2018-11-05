Jordan's Lower House Calls on UK to Apologize for Balfour Declaration, Palestinian Tragedy

Balfour Declaration of 1917 (Twitter)

The Lower House on Sunday called on the UK to officially apologise to the Palestinian people for its role in signing the Balfour Declaration of 1917.

Commemorating the 101st anniversary of the signing of the Balfour Declaration, signed on November 2, 1917, the Chamber issued a statement saying that the signing of the historic accords opened the door for massive waves of immigration of Jews from all over the world to Palestine, thus paving the way for the creation of Israel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement issued by the Palestine Committee and adopted by the House, MPs said the “crimes caused by the Balfour Declaration are not time-barred from prosecution and resistance is Palestinians’ legitimate choice to restore their rights”.

The House called on the Arab and Islamic nations to stand in solidarity to support the Palestinians and protect Palestine, according to Petra.

According to Britannica, Balfour Declaration, is statement of British support for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people”. It was made in a letter from Arthur James Balfour, the British foreign secretary, to Lionel Walter Rothschild, 2nd Baron Rothschild (of Tring), a leader of British Jewry.

