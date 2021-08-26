Just What is Happening in Tunis is Anyone's Guess

  1. Home
Published August 26th, 2021 - 09:25 GMT
Supporters of the Tunisian president
Supporters of the Tunisian president are not at all worried about his extension of presidential powers (AFP Photo)

ALBAWABA – The extension of the presidents’ powers in Tunisia in definitely is raising much concern among Tunisians who are shouting 'where is our democracy'.

First to blow out is the country’s trade unions. They are particularly worried about what they may have helped to unleash.

Another on social media points out the extension of the 30-day deadline of suspending parliament means Kais Saied’s powers are going unchecked, meaning he can do what he likes and point to the old era of dictatorial rule.

It’s unconstitutional another points out. That’s why every state has a constitution. The one behind the post points out parliament can’t be dismissed even in emergency periods.

What is happening in Tunisia is keeping the pressure up on Islamists Ennahada and its allies.

The same quote suggests that the Tunisian president is not bowing to the Washington which want him to restore parliamentary democracy in the country.

Islamist like Ennahada are not happy with the way the president is using the constitution to extend his powers. They are saying the president is “interpreting the constitution” as he pleases which is a very worrying factor.

But maybe the extension is related to the recent plot against Said to assassinate him as reported in a local newspaper. It is suggested it was a “lone-wolf” attack by someone linked to the Islamists.

And this may be why the Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi recently dismissed the party’s executive committee.

It was definitely done to cool tempers on the Islamists. But Meanwhile Ghannouchi is facing a backlash from his party and its members are calling for his resignation.

However, the measures taken by the Tunisian president is still gaining popularity.

