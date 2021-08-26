Just What is Happening in Tunis is Anyone's Guess

ALBAWABA – The extension of the presidents’ powers in Tunisia in definitely is raising much concern among Tunisians who are shouting 'where is our democracy'.

First to blow out is the country’s trade unions. They are particularly worried about what they may have helped to unleash.

#Tunisia's trade unions express concern over Saied's indefinite extension of emergency powers+call for roadmap.



You get the sense that some supporters of the coup are starting to become increasingly concerned over what they helped unleash+over their increasing lack of options... — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) August 25, 2021

Another on social media points out the extension of the 30-day deadline of suspending parliament means Kais Saied’s powers are going unchecked, meaning he can do what he likes and point to the old era of dictatorial rule.

Tunisia: Extension of parliament's suspension expected but concerning, analysts say

—

“Observers say that Kais Saied's extension of exceptional measures past 30-day deadline mean president's powers are going unchecked” https://t.co/I5bIjketim — Radwan Masmoudi (@radwan_masmoudi) August 24, 2021

It’s unconstitutional another points out. That’s why every state has a constitution. The one behind the post points out parliament can’t be dismissed even in emergency periods.

Constitution also states govt cannot be dismissed+Parliament 'must be in permanent session' throughout emergency period.



Despite this, a terrified Ennahda is expected to welcome extension. Anti-Ennahda political parties will step up pressure on Saied to go after Ennahda+allies — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) August 23, 2021

What is happening in Tunisia is keeping the pressure up on Islamists Ennahada and its allies.

Ennahda concern by ‘indefinite extension’ of president’s emergency powers https://t.co/Df4qjdgj4A — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 25, 2021

The same quote suggests that the Tunisian president is not bowing to the Washington which want him to restore parliamentary democracy in the country.

Worth noting that extension of emergency powers demonstrates Saied's confidence.He has in effect casually dismissed calls from Washington to restore 'Parliamentary democracy', suggesting that Biden's handwritten letter did not give impression that coup was categorically unwelcome — Sami Hamdi سامي الهاشمي الحامدي (@SALHACHIMI) August 23, 2021

The same quote suggests that the Tunisian president is not bowing to the Washington which want him to restore parliamentary democracy in the country.

"When the country shifted from dictatorship to pluralism, the political elites moved forward and began to show what they had, but they soon shocked Tunisians with their lack of resourcefulness"

Ennahda is in the eye of the Tunisian storm https://t.co/Wgvr2sL7RE via @MiddleEastMnt — Dr. ABDESSATAR REJEB (@a_rejeb) August 25, 2021

Islamist like Ennahada are not happy with the way the president is using the constitution to extend his powers. They are saying the president is “interpreting the constitution” as he pleases which is a very worrying factor.

Ghannouchi dissolves Ennahda’s executive body as party unravels | https://t.co/RCOljZHIP5 — Abeer Allam عبير (@abeerallamj) August 25, 2021

But maybe the extension is related to the recent plot against Said to assassinate him as reported in a local newspaper. It is suggested it was a “lone-wolf” attack by someone linked to the Islamists.

Tunisia’s Ennahda Party has called for an investigation and reiterated its commitment to dialogue and the law after President Kais Saied attacked Islamists, saying that they were plotting to assassinate him pic.twitter.com/viOIoe4KRe — shaikh noor (@shaikhn13) August 24, 2021

And this may be why the Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi recently dismissed the party’s executive committee.

The head of #Tunisia’s Islamist #Ennahda party, Rached Ghannouchi, dismisses the party’s executive committee amid criticism of his handling of a month-old political crisis.https://t.co/LYvufSfSE0 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 24, 2021

It was definitely done to cool tempers on the Islamists. But Meanwhile Ghannouchi is facing a backlash from his party and its members are calling for his resignation.

#Tunisia's political crisis: with more leaders and members of #Ennahda calling on Rached Ghannouchi to step down for his handling of the recent clash with the president, #Ghannouchi dismisses the party's entire executive committee, instead. pic.twitter.com/4NyBBWcLUE — iSocieties Reviews (@ISRlive) August 24, 2021

However, the measures taken by the Tunisian president is still gaining popularity.