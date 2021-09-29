Kais Saied Announces Tunisia's First Woman Prime Minister

  1. Home
Published September 29th, 2021 - 10:57 GMT
Najla Bouden picked to be Tunisia's prime minister
Najla Bouden Romdhane during a meeting in Tunis in a handout photo on September 29, 2021. Tunisia's president named Najla Bouden as the country's first ever female prime minister and tasked her with forming a government. ( Tunisian presidency, via AFP)
Highlights
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president has announced on Wednesday the aoopintment of the country's first female prime mnister, Najla Bouden Romdhane, media sources said.

Najla Bouden Romdhane was asked to form the new Tunisian cabinet.

According to the National, Najla was born in 1958 in Kairouan city and served as a professor of higher education at the National School of Engineers in Tunis, specialising in geosciences.

Two months ago, the Tunisian president Saied had announced in an unexpected move to freeze parliament and sack the previous government headed by Rached Ghannouchi and taken exclusive control over the country.

