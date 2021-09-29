Kais Saied Announces Tunisia's First Woman Prime Minister

Tunisian president has announced on Wednesday the aoopintment of the country's first female prime mnister, Najla Bouden Romdhane, media sources said.

Najla Bouden Romdhane was asked to form the new Tunisian cabinet.

Najla Bouden Romdhane has been appointed as Tunisia first prime minister after President Kais Saied of Tunisia appointed her pic.twitter.com/9r6Sw5aNFy — Naija (@Naija_PR) September 29, 2021

According to the National, Najla was born in 1958 in Kairouan city and served as a professor of higher education at the National School of Engineers in Tunis, specialising in geosciences.

Two months ago, the Tunisian president Saied had announced in an unexpected move to freeze parliament and sack the previous government headed by Rached Ghannouchi and taken exclusive control over the country.