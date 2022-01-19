Kais Saied Extends Tunisia's State of Emergency

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday extended the country's state of emergency for another month.

The extension will last until Feb. 18, according to the Tunisian official gazette.

Saied had extended the state of emergency before on July 24 for six months, ending on Wednesday.

Tunisia had first announced the state of emergency in 2015 following a terrorist attack. Since then, it has been extended by authorities.

Under these measures, the Interior Ministry is granted emergency powers to stop meetings and gatherings, impose curfews, and clamp down on media organizations.

According to rights groups, these restrictions constitute violations of human rights and widespread abuses.