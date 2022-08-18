To Keep Syrians in Lebanon is Criminal - Michel Aoun

  1. Home
Published August 18th, 2022 - 06:15 GMT
Aoun (AFP)

ALBAWABA - What he said is trending. President Michel Aoun says keeping Syrian refugees in Lebanon would be a crime and that they should be repatriated. 

Aoun made his warning  when he met the Canadian International Development Minister Harjit S. Sajjan at the Baabda palace, Wednesday.

He said that “the effort of some countries to integrate the displaced Syrians present in Lebanon into the Lebanese society is a crime that Lebanon will not accept no matter what happens.”

The Arabic Lebanese daily quoted him as saying:  “Lebanon is preparing a legal study that will be submitted to the U.N. about the issue of Syrian displacement, and we hope the friendly countries will support us, especially that the current situations in Syria allow for securing the return of the displaced to their country.”

“Lebanon can no longer bear the economic, social, health and security burdens resulting from the presence of around 1.5 million displaced Syrians on its soil,” Aoun went on to say.


