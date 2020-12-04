Keeping Pressure up: US Bans Chinese Cotton Imports it Says Are Made by Uighur Forced Labor

"It must be noted that helping people of all ethnic groups find stable employment and 'forced labor' are completely different concepts," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
Hua added that all workers in Xinjiang work at their own will and voluntarily sign contracts with companies in keeping with the principle of equality.
"[They] will not be discriminated against due to differences in ethnicity, gender and religious beliefs," Hua said.
"Certain U.S. politicians claimed that they care about and protect the rights of ethnic groups in Xinjiang, but on the other hand, they restricted and suppressed Xinjiang's enterprises by using pressure and sanctions and disrupted Xinjiang's stable development and prosperity."
Xinjiang Production is a large conglomerate and quasi-military organization that operates farms, factories and internment camps in western China.
"As much as we want to go after and target those entities [using forced labor], as an alternative we also don't want to inadvertently envelop entities into that which are not," Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said.
"That's why we are going to continue to investigate and we are not going to issue a region-wide [ban] until we feel we can implement that correctly."
