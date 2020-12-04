Keeping Pressure up: US Bans Chinese Cotton Imports it Says Are Made by Uighur Forced Labor

The Trump administration has turned up economic pressure on China by barring U.S. imports of cotton products that it says are made through forced labor by detained Uighur Muslims.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued the order Wednesday banning the imports from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corp., which is one of China's largest cotton producers.

The order bans imports of cotton and products like garments and textiles from Xinjiang Production and Construction.

The order is the sixth U.S. action against forced labor in China's western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Federal authorities say Beijing has repressed Uyghur Muslims in the region, as well as other ethnic and religious minority groups there.

"The human rights abuses taking place at the hands of the Chinese Communist government will not be tolerated by President Trump and the American people," Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement.

"[We are] taking the lead to enforce our laws to make sure human rights abusers, including U.S. businesses, are not allowed to manipulate our system in order to profit from slave labor."

Beijing's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected accusations of forced labor.