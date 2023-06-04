Kenya receives Sudan's RSF adviser

ALBAWABA - Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto welcomed on Saturday the envoy of the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), political advisor Youssef Ezzat.

The RSF advisor met the Kenyan President in the presidential palace in Nairobi. Both officials discussed the situation in Sudan after over a month of fighting.

In a statement, Sudan's RSF said: "During their discussion, Counselor Youssef Ezzat effectively conveyed a verbal message from Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, shedding light on the current state of affairs in the country."

RSF envoy Youssef Ezzat explained the causes of the Sudanese war and "the prevailing circumstances, backed by accurate information regarding its motives and the responsible parties" to the Kenyan president during the visit.

Furthermore, the Rapid Support Forces envoy explained the party's support for the Jeddah truce talks which the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, announced halting its participation about a week ago.

The meeting of the Kenyan leader and RSF representative also discussed the African role in stopping war and explored avenues to concentrate regional and international efforts toward a political solution in Sudan.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the death toll in the Sudanese war, which started on April 15, rose to reach over 600 people with millions of others displaced inside and outside the country, the United Nations mentioned.