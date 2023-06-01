RSF accuses Sudanese army of attack in Khartoum

ALBAWABA - Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused Sudanese Armed Forces of carrying out an attack that killed 18 people in the capital Khartoum on Thursday.

RSF posted on its official Twitter account and said it condemns attack that was carried out by "by the coup forces" that targeted "innocent civilians residing in the areas of Mayo, Andalus, and Al-Azhari in Khartoum."

According to RSF which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti, Sudanese army's attack killed 18 people and injured 106 others as reported by Bashaer Hospital.

It added in the post: "The indiscriminate artillery shelling, originating from Armored Corps Al-Shajara region, caused extensive destruction to numerous residential properties, leading to a significant displacement of individuals seeking refuge elsewhere."

The Rapid Support Forces strongly condemn the heinous act carried out by the coup forces and remnants of the former terrorist regime, which targeted innocent civilians residing in the areas of Mayo, Andalus, and Al-Azhari in Khartoum. These civilians suffered from indiscriminate… — Rapid Support Forces - قوات الدعم السريع (@RSFSudan) June 1, 2023

Sudanese fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudanese Armed Forces, which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces leaving the at latest 865 killed according to Sudanese Doctors Syndicate.

Despite extending the ceasefire deal between the two warring parties, the death toll marked an increase due to truce violations and continuous clashes.

Recently, the Sudanese Armed Forces announced suspending talks with a rival paramilitary force on Wednesday over a ceasefire and aid access which are held in the Saudi city of Jeddah.