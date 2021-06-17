Khamenei Appeals For Top Participation in The Iran Elections

Ahead of presidential vote this week, Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to people for maximum participation.

In a televised speech, Ali Khamenei said people form the "backbone of the government," calling their participation in the election important.

Iran's Khamenei appeals to people for maximum participation in poll https://t.co/HU5tTL2fuH pic.twitter.com/3wcCiOOGRZ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 16, 2021

Iran will go to polls on Friday amid speculation that the election could see a low turnout due to growing discontent among people over economic woes facing the country.

Khamenei admitted that people have grievances such as unemployment and may not be inclined to cast their ballots, but hastened to add that "unleashing anger on the ballot" is not the right approach.

He called on people to vote for "someone who fixes the problems," while urging the next administration to "pay attention to the poor".

He also pointed to attempts being made to "disrupt elections" by "foes inside and outside Iran," who, he said, want low participation of people in the election.

"If people don't participate in elections, enemies will maximize pressure on us," Iran's supreme leader said, naming specifically the US and British media, which, he said, "aim to distance people from the Islamic Republic".



He also raised the issue of Iranians not being allowed to cast votes in the upcoming election in some countries, saying he asked the ministries of interior affairs and foreign affairs to follow the issue.

Pertinently, Iran has accused Canada of "acting against international norms" by not allowing voting to happen for people of the Iranian origin. Both countries do not have diplomatic ties for nine years.

The election comes at a critical juncture with Iran and the US engaged in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and attempts also being made to revive diplomatic ties with Riyadh.

The term of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani will end on Aug. 3, with conservatives set to take over from reformists.