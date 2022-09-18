  1. Home
Khamenei Quashes Fatal Rumors by Appearing in Public

Published September 18th, 2022 - 07:45 GMT
Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech after voting for the presidential elections at a polling station in the capital Tehran Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader made a public appearance on the last day of Ashura

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a public appearance in the capital Tehran on Saturday amid reports of his failing health.

He took part in a ceremony to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, the day Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s grandson was killed in 680 AD, wearing mask and sporting black dress.

It was a pre-scheduled meeting with representatives of university students that his office had publicized a few days ago.

The annual meeting had been canceled past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, like all other public engagements of Iran's top leader.

Images released by his office on Saturday showed Khamenei waving to the audience and walking slowly to his seat on the podium with participants chanting his name.

Speculation about his deteriorating health were fueled by a report by The New York Times on Friday citing unnamed sources in Khamenei's office that he was "gravely ill" after undergoing surgery for bowel obstruction.

The report further stated that he was too weak to even sit or walk and had canceled all his meetings and public appearances.

There was no reaction to the report from Khamenei’s office or government spokespersons.

Reports about the supreme leader’s deteriorating health have surfaced many times in recent years, without his office confirming or denying them.

Khamenei, 83, has served as Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of Iran's revolution in 1979.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 
