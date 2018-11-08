King Abdallah Meets Reps of Refugee Camps Reps in Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan, seen here at the Word Economic Forum in Davos in January, ordered his government to freeze proposed price increase on July 1, 2018 following widespread protests. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Royal Court Disable alert for Abdullah Follow >

King Abdullah on Wednesday received dignitaries and representatives of Palestinian refugee camps in the Kingdom, as part of The King's continuous meetings with various segments of the Jordanian community.

King Abdullah expressed his pride in meeting them at the Royal Hashemite Court, saying: “I welcome you at the house of all Jordanians and I’m proud to be among my brothers and family today,” according to a Royal Court statement.

Talks during the gathering addressed local and regional developments.

The King stressed that the Palestinian cause is Jordan’s top issue, adding that the Kingdom’s stance towards the cause is fixed and cannot be changed.

“All know our stance. It is well known and will not alter; it is a duty and an honour,” the King said.

Locally, The King said that challenges facing Jordanians are associated with the economic conditions, poverty and unemployment, which requires drawing up a programme to create jobs, attract investments to various areas of the Kingdom and develop the infrastructure.

King Abdullah also highlighted the importance of cooperation among all state institutions, to alleviate the challenges and burdens facing refugee camps.

The King directed stakeholders at the Royal Court to visit all refugee camps, to check on their needs and the challenges facing them.

The dignitaries expressed their pride in The King's efforts exerted to support Palestinians in their endeavours to receive their legitimate and fair rights.

They also voiced appreciation for the historical Jordanian role in defending the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi noted that the court, over the past few years, has implemented several initiatives in refugee camps, including the establishment of 11 comprehensive development centres, 11 stadiums for sports clubs that also received transportation means and nine care centres for people with disabilities.

Issawi added that the initiatives also included the maintenance and rehabilitation of 117 houses of underprivileged families and building and furnishing eight multiple-purpose halls.

This article has been adapted from its original source.