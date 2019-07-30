King Abdullah and Sisi Seek to Coordinate on The Economic Level

King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, during talks in Cairo on Monday, agreed to continue enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries towards mutual prosperity.

Both sides stressed the importance of the Jordan-Egypt higher committee meetings, which most recently convened in Cairo earlier this month, in advancing joint cooperation in various areas, a Royal Court statement said.

During the talks, the King and the Egyptian President reaffirmed the deep historical relations between Jordan and Egypt, highlighting the importance of maintaining coordination on various issues of mutual concern, in order to advance common interests and serve Arab causes.

His Majesty and the Egyptian president also stressed the importance of supporting joint Arab action and unifying positions on the challenges facing the region.

On regional developments, discussions focused on the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, with the two leaders underscoring the need to achieve just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.





The King and Sisi stressed the need to support the Palestinians in gaining their just and legitimate rights to establish their independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and in line with the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Moreover, both sides highlighted their rejection of Israeli measures in the Palestinian territories and the recent demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes, which calls for action by the international community to stop these settlement activities, according to the statement.

Talks also covered the latest developments of the Syrian crisis and the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution that preserves Syria's territorial integrity and the unity of its people.

Current developments in the region and efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises were also discussed, as well as regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt Ali Ayed attended the meeting on the Jordanian side.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, General Intelligence Service Director Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel, Director of the Office of the President Maj. Gen. Mohsen Abdel Nabi, and Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Rady attended the meeting on the Egyptian side.

President Sisi hosted a luncheon in honour of His Majesty and the accompanying delegation, attended by a number of senior Egyptian officials, the statement added.

Earlier, the King was accorded an official welcoming ceremony upon arrival at Al Ittihadiya Palace.

The King departed for Tunis following his brief visit to Cairo to extend condolences over the passing of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

This article has been adapted from its original source.