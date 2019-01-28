King Abdullah Meets Kurdistan's Ex-President Barzani

King Abdullah (R) meets Massoud Barzani (Twitter)

King Abdullah on Sunday received former president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud Barzani, who is currently visiting the Kingdom, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by HRH Prince Faisal, His Majesty and Barzani reviewed Jordanian-Iraqi relations and discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the Kingdom and the Kurdistan region in various fields.

King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's support for Iraq's security and stability and to the Iraqi people in achieving their aspirations of a prosperous future, the statement added.

The meeting touched on a number of regional issues, in addition to efforts in the war on terror within a holistic strategy, according to the statement.

The King held a dinner banquet in honour of Barzani and his accompanying delegation, the statement added.

Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Adnan Jundi attended the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.