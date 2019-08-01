King Abdullah Meets Kushner to Discuss Mideast Peace Plan

King Abdullah, on Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace, received Senior Adviser to US President Jared Kushner, who is visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour.

Discussing efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the King reaffirmed the need to achieve just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, a Royal Court statement said.





Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.