King Abdullah Signs a Cabinet Reshuffle

A Royal Decree was issued on Monday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh’s Cabinet.

The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:

1. Wajih Owais as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

2. Saleh Kharabsheh as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

3. Yousef Shamali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply

4. Faisal Shboul as Minister of State for Media Affairs

صدرت الإرادة الملكية السامية بالموافقة على إجراء تعديل على حكومة الدكتور بشر هاني الخصاونة



5. Haifa Najjar as Minister of Culture

6. Wafaa Bani Mustafa as Minister of State for Legal Affairs

7. Muawieh Radaideh as Minister of Environment

8. Khairy Amr as Minister of Investment

9. Nayef Steitieh as Minister of Labour

The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Prime Minister Khasawneh and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.



Another Royal Decree had been issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 11 October 2021:

1. Ali Ayed as Minister of Culture

2. Maha Al Ali as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply

3. Hala Zawati as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

4. Nabil Masarweh as Minister of Environment

5. Mohammad Khair Abu Qudais as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

6. Mahmoud Kharabsheh as Minister of State for Legal Affairs

7. Sakher Dudin as Minister of State for Media Affairs

8. Yousef Shamali as Minister of Labour

King Abdullah received the resigning ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace and thanked them for their efforts while in office.

