  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. King of Bahrain concludes visit to UAE

King of Bahrain concludes visit to UAE

Published June 19th, 2023 - 09:12 GMT
The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
This handout image provided by the UAE Ministry Of Presidential Affairs on June 17, 2023 shows UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L) meeting Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in Abu Dhabi's Ghantoot area. (Photo by Abdulla AL-NEYADI / UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP)
Highlights
King of Bahrain concludes a visit to the UAE, meets MBZ

ALBAWABA- The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, concluded his visit to the UAE yesterday after meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also ReadMBS in Paris, MBZ in Moscow: exploring diverse diplomatic engagementsMBS in Paris, MBZ in Moscow: exploring diverse diplomatic engagements

Their discussions in Abu Dhabi focused on strengthening brotherly relations and enhancing cooperation between the two Gulf countries. This visit followed Sheikh MBZ's recent trip to Moscow, where he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, recent the meeting between the two leaders marks their second encounter in the past six months. Their previous meeting took place on January 18, 2023, during a consultative summit in Abu Dhabi that aimed to promote regional integration. 

King of Bahrain

(Photo by Abdulla AL-NEYADI / UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP)

The summit brought together several Gulf rulers, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the host, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Tags:king of bahrainBahrainDubaiUAERussian PresidentVladimir Putin

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...