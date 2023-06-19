King of Bahrain concludes visit to UAE

ALBAWABA- The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, concluded his visit to the UAE yesterday after meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their discussions in Abu Dhabi focused on strengthening brotherly relations and enhancing cooperation between the two Gulf countries. This visit followed Sheikh MBZ's recent trip to Moscow, where he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, recent the meeting between the two leaders marks their second encounter in the past six months. Their previous meeting took place on January 18, 2023, during a consultative summit in Abu Dhabi that aimed to promote regional integration.

(Photo by Abdulla AL-NEYADI / UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP)

The summit brought together several Gulf rulers, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the host, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.