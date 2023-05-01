King Charles’ coronation to combine all faiths

ALBAWABA - King Charles III is preparing for his May 6 coronation in a different style for the first time ever as he is planning to highlight minorities in the United Kingdom.

According to sources, King Charles will be crowned in a ceremony that will include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England such as Muslims, Jews and Hindus.

Charles will pray aloud at Coronation & pledge to serve all faiths



Mentions CoE, Jewish, Sunni and Shia Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Bahai and Zoroastrian communities.



NO mention of the Catholic Church



Anti-Catholic prejudice continueshttps://t.co/JhlZIAANie — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) April 30, 2023

The Archbishop of Canterbury's office said Saturday added that Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will have main parts in the coronation.

Furthermore, members of the House of Lords from the minority faiths will give non-Christian regalia to the king, such as gold bracelets as well as the royal robe.

U.K.'s first Hindu Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading from the Bible at the ceremony as well, which will also be attended by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to lead the office and a Western European government.

Nevertheless, King Charles' coronation also will include female bishops for the first time, hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.