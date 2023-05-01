  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. King Charles’ coronation to combine all faiths

King Charles’ coronation to combine all faiths

Published May 1st, 2023 - 10:57 GMT
King Charles
Britain's King Charles III (C), alongside Ralph Goodale, the High Commissioner for Canada in the UK (L) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme (R) after Charles was officially presented with 'Noble', a horse given to him by the RCMP earlier this year. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - King Charles III is preparing for his May 6 coronation in a different style for the first time ever as he is planning to highlight minorities in the United Kingdom.

Also ReadComparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles IIIComparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles III

According to sources, King Charles will be crowned in a ceremony that will include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England such as Muslims, Jews and Hindus.

The Archbishop of Canterbury's office said Saturday added that Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will have main parts in the coronation.

Furthermore, members of the House of Lords from the minority faiths will give non-Christian regalia to the king, such as gold bracelets as well as the royal robe.

U.K.'s first Hindu Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading from the Bible at the ceremony as well, which will also be attended by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to lead the office and a Western European government.

Nevertheless, King Charles' coronation also will include female bishops for the first time, hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.

Tags:King CharlesKing Charles IIIU.K.Britaincoronation

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...