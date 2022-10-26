Comparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles III

Rishi Sunak has been trending worldwide after becoming the first British prime minister with Indian origins. However, this is not the only reason that made him the talk of the internet.

Social media users have also debated the wealth of Rishi Sunak and compared it with King Charles III. According to reports, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy own twice the fortune of King Charles III.

Rishi Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of £730,000,000.



That’s around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III.



Remember this whenever he talks about making “tough decisions” that working class people will pay for. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) October 24, 2022

The UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittome tweeted saying that the new British prime minister and his wife have a £730,000,000 ($844,522,400) worth of fortune. Meanwhile, King Charles III is believed to have a $500 million personal fortune, Forbes reported.

The fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife came from her father N.R. Narayana Murthy, who is the cofounder and retired chairman of Indian tech giant Infosys, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $4.5 billion.

Forbes added that Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy owns a 0.93% stake in the publicly traded digital services.

And how did “King” Charles III make this “fortune” ? Please tell me his mother Queen Elizabeth III worked her way up as a pharmacist and didn’t loot and plunder colonies .. pic.twitter.com/QT3JgvGnZV — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) October 25, 2022

The 42-year-old British politician Rishi Sunak took the office on October 25th days after the resignation of Liz Truss, the UK’s shortest-serving pm who served only 45-days in office.

Rishi Sunak met King Charles III on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace and the Diwali sweets were on offer. Diwali is a five-day celebration, well-known as the Festival of Lights, and marked by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.