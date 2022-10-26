  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Comparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles III

Comparing the wealth of Rishi Sunak and King Charles III

Published October 26th, 2022 - 07:23 GMT
Rishi Sunak
Britain's King Charles III greets newly appointed Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on October 25, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

Rishi Sunak has been trending worldwide after becoming the first British prime minister with Indian origins. However, this is not the only reason that made him the talk of the internet.

Also ReadFormer cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi SunakFormer cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi Sunak

Social media users have also debated the wealth of Rishi Sunak and compared it with King Charles III. According to reports, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy own twice the fortune of King Charles III. 

The UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittome tweeted saying that the new British prime minister and his wife have a £730,000,000 ($844,522,400) worth of fortune. Meanwhile, King Charles III is believed to have a $500 million personal fortune, Forbes reported

The fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife came from her father N.R. Narayana Murthy, who is the cofounder and retired chairman of Indian tech giant Infosys, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $4.5 billion.

Forbes added that Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy owns a 0.93% stake in the publicly traded digital services.

Also ReadFormer cricketer Ashish Nehra mistaken for Rishi SunakTop Ten Facts About King Charles III

The 42-year-old British politician Rishi Sunak took the office on October 25th days after the resignation of Liz Truss, the UK’s shortest-serving pm who served only 45-days in office.

Rishi Sunak met King Charles III on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace and the Diwali sweets were on offer. Diwali is a five-day celebration, well-known as the Festival of Lights, and marked by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.

Tags:Rishi SunakKing Charles IIIukBritianPrime Minister

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...