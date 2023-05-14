King Charles expected to visit Palestine, Israel

ALBAWABA - Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, is expected to pay a special visit to Palestine and Israel in the upcoming months, the Daily Mail reportedly said.

Conservative peer Lord Polak claimed that there are some early preparations as King Charles is set to become the first British sovereign to visit Israel.

Lord Polak reportedly said: "There is no doubt that Charles will be the one to break this pattern. The preparation has been done by his team to pave the way for this visit."

The Daily Mail claims that #King Charles III is considering a trip to #Israel in the near future.



If such a visit takes place, it would make #CharlesIII the first British monarch to make the trip (though Charles visited in the past, prior to ascending the throne). https://t.co/MC4Hu7VvAS — Silvia S. Castello © UK Royal Reporter (@GlobalTimes_eu) May 14, 2023

The British newspaper further said that the king will be holding a visit to Palestine in order to avoid causing controversy.

It further noted that King Charles visited Israel in a private capacity three times before he took the throne.

The King was set to announce the visit earlier. However, due to the latest clashes between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the past five days caused a delay in announcing the visit.

King Charles is said to be holding a special visit to Kenya later this year.

After the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2022, Charles became the new King of the U.K. A coronation ceremony was held in London on May 6 with the attendance of many world leaders from across the world.