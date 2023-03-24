King Charles III's France visit delayed

  1. Home
Published March 24th, 2023 - 12:54 GMT
Britain's King Charles III postpones a planned visit to France amid violent protests over a controversial French government pension reform plan.

 ALBAWABA - King Charles III's planned visit to France has been delayed in the wake of planned protests over the French government’s controversial pension reforms.

Both France’s Élysée Palace and Buckingham Palace confirmed the trip "had been shelved on Friday morning," CNN reported.

BBC quoted Downing Street as saying that the monarch's visit was postponed upon a "request by President Emmanuel Macron."

The British monarch and Queen Consort were slated to visit France from Sunday through Wednesday. But a decision to postpone the visit was made after protests turned violent in some area on Thursday, according to CNN.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters angry over proposed pension reforms after workers staged a nationwide strike Thursday.

