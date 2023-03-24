King Charles III's France visit delayed

ALBAWABA - King Charles III's planned visit to France has been delayed in the wake of planned protests over the French government’s controversial pension reforms.

Both France’s Élysée Palace and Buckingham Palace confirmed the trip "had been shelved on Friday morning," CNN reported.

King Charles’s state visit to France has been postponed in light of protests planned next week over the French government’s controversial pension reforms. https://t.co/NX9PgeDzaa — CNN International (@cnni) March 24, 2023

BBC quoted Downing Street as saying that the monarch's visit was postponed upon a "request by President Emmanuel Macron."

The British monarch and Queen Consort were slated to visit France from Sunday through Wednesday. But a decision to postpone the visit was made after protests turned violent in some area on Thursday, according to CNN.

More than a million people took to the streets across France on Thursday with protests turning violent in some areas https://t.co/1jBjIdS6tw — CNN International (@cnni) March 24, 2023

Clashes erupted between police and protesters angry over proposed pension reforms after workers staged a nationwide strike Thursday.