King Salman Receives King of Malaysia in Jeddah

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday Al-Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah King of Malaysia.

The King welcomed Al-Sultan Abdullah to Saudi Arabia and the Malaysian Monarch expressed his happiness to meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the reception, they discussed a number of issues pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations and exploring the prospects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.





The audience was attended by Dr. Musaed AlAiban, State Minister and Member of Council of Ministers; Dr. Ibrahim AlAssaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Tamim Abdulaziz AlSalim, Assistant Special Secretary to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmood Husain Qattan.

From the Malaysian delegation, the meeting was attended by His Royal Highness Nasser ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah; Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin bin Abdullah; Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Shahrul Ikram and a number of senior officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.