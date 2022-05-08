  1. Home
King Salman of Saudi Arabia Admitted to Hospital

Published May 8th, 2022 - 07:22 GMT
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairs a session of the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit held at the Saudi capital Riyadh on December 10, 2019. / AFP / Fayez Nureldine

The king of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has been admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi state media reported on Sunday May 8, 2022.

The report by the state-ran Saudi Press Agency did not provide a reason for the king's hospitalization aside from stating that he needed to "undergo a medical checkup."

In 2020 the 86-year-old king underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder and as recently as March state media reported that the king underwent "medical tests," but otherwise the kingdom has provided little information on the status of the king's health.

 

Tags:King SalmanSaudi ArabiaHealthhospitalMonarchy

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

