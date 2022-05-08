King Salman of Saudi Arabia Admitted to Hospital

The king of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has been admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi state media reported on Sunday May 8, 2022.

The report by the state-ran Saudi Press Agency did not provide a reason for the king's hospitalization aside from stating that he needed to "undergo a medical checkup."

In 2020 the 86-year-old king underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder and as recently as March state media reported that the king underwent "medical tests," but otherwise the kingdom has provided little information on the status of the king's health.