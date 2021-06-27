  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Kissing in The Office: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Quickly Replaced

Kissing in The Office: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Quickly Replaced

Published June 27th, 2021 - 11:33 GMT
Sajid Javid appointed health secretary after Matt Hancock resignation
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on June 26, 2021 following revelations that he broke government coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide, with former finance minister Sajid Javid taking up the role. ISABEL INFANTES / AFP
Highlights
Former chancellor of exchequer to lead Health Department after predecessor resigns for breaking COVID-19 rules

Sajid Javid on Saturday was appointed Britain’s new health secretary a short while after Matt Hancock resigned from the post.

Also ReadUK to Try New Virus-testing SystemUK to Try New Virus-testing System

Javid, the former chancellor of the exchequer and home secretary, replaced Hancock after the former health secretary breached coronavirus social distancing rules by engaging in intimate acts with his aide.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care,” a short press release from the government read.


Under No 10’s timetable, which Hancock helped construct, intimate contact with people not within the same household was discouraged until May 17 as part of the 4-step process. However, CCTV footage revealed that Hancock had intimate interactions with his aide Gina Coladangelo on May 6, just over a week before the official opening of the next step.

In CCTV footage obtained by the Sun Online newspaper on Friday, Hancock can be seen looking out of his office before turning around and greeting Coladangelo. The pair then begin to hug and kiss.

Also ReadUK to Try New Virus-testing SystemVietnam Discovers a New Variant of The Indian and UK Covid Strains

Javid, who is an MP for the constituency of Bromsgrove in Birmingham, served as the home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and then as chancellor of the exchequer until he resigned from the government in February last year following a row with the prime minister.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Sajid JavidukPrime Ministerhealth secretary

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...