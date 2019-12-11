  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Knesset Finalizes Bill to Dissolve Israeli Parliament For 3rd Times in 2019

Knesset Finalizes Bill to Dissolve Israeli Parliament For 3rd Times in 2019

Published December 11th, 2019 - 11:20 GMT
Lawmakers still have until midnight before a three-week deadline for the Knesset to form a government expires. (AFP/ File Photo)
Lawmakers still have until midnight before a three-week deadline for the Knesset to form a government expires. (AFP/ File Photo)
Highlights
Lawmakers have until midnight to form gov't before 3-week deadline expires.

A parliamentary committee finalized a bill on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset (Israel's parliament) and hold early election, according to local media. 

The bill will be put to vote by lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmakers still have until midnight before a three-week deadline for the Knesset to form a government expires.

 

If passed, early election will be held on March 2, 2020, the third in one year amid an unprecedented political deadlock in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White alliance, failed to form a government after the September polls.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...