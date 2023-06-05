Knesset speaker to visit Morocco in historic visit

ALBAWABA - Amir Ohana, Knesset speaker and Likud member, will visit the Moroccan parliament on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Israeli official in his position to a Muslim parliament.

Ohana will be meeting with the Moroccan parliament's president, Rashid Talbi Al-Alami, as well as the chairman of the Israel-Morocco parliamentary friendship group and other Moroccan parliament members during his visit. He is also expected to meet with senior officials of the Moroccan government along with local Jewish leaders.

"History is being made in front of our eyes and announcing the strengthening of ties between the two countries, closeness between the two peoples, and a widening of the circle of peace," Ohana said in a statement, Jerusalem Post reported.

Oahana and Al-Alami are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, as a step forward in improving bilateral relations between Israel and Morocco.