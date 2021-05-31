Korea partners with UNFPA to improve access to maternal health services for women and girls in Yemen

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund has received a contribution of USD 500,000 from the Republic of Korea to improve access to lifesaving maternal health services for vulnerable women and girls in the governorates of Aden, Al Mahwit and Dhamar in Yemen.

The on-going conflict in the country has left more than five million women of childbearing age and 1.7 million pregnant and breastfeeding women with limited or no access to reproductive health services.

Only 20 per cent of functioning health facilities in Yemen provide maternal and child health services due to lack of essential medicines, supplies and specialized staff. The lack of access to these services continues to put the lives of women and girls at significant risk.

“The protracted humanitarian crisis in the Republic of Yemen has put millions of Yemenis, especially women and girls, in a dire situation,” stated Kwak Tae-yeol, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Yemen. “Korean government is proud to announce its decision to support UNFPA’s tireless efforts in providing vital lifesaving health services to those in need.”

The new partnership will support the provision of maternal health services in three health facilities, including antenatal care, safe delivery, post-natal care and family planning services; helping to reach more than 50,000 women and girls in the next 12 months.

“Every day, 12 women die during childbirth in Yemen. These deaths would be preventable with quality obstetric care for normal and complicated deliveries as well as family planning services,” stated Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA Representative to Yemen. "We are highly grateful for this generous contribution from the Republic of Korea that will help save the lives of women from the most remote areas.”

UNFPA is the sole provider of essential lifesaving reproductive health medicines in Yemen and leads coordination and provision of women’s reproductive health and protection services across the country. To keep reaching the most vulnerable women and girls, UNFPA requires US$100 million in 2021. To date, only 30 per cent of this funding appeal has been received.