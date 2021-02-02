  1. Home
  3. Kosovo Establishes Ties With Israel, Wants to Open Embassy in Occupied Jerusalem

Published February 2nd, 2021 - 09:32 GMT
Kosovo and Israel established diplomatic ties on February 1, 2021, with the Muslim-majority territory recognising Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital, putting it at odds with the rest of the Islamic world. In a ceremony held over Zoom in Jerusalem and Pristina, Israeli Foreign Minister and his counterpart from Kosovo signed a joint declaration establishing ties. Armend NIMANI / AFP
Highlights
Kosovo, Israel ink deal to establish diplomatic ties, with former 'officially requesting opening embassy in Jerusalem'.

Turkey on Tuesday criticized Kosovo's commitment to open an embassy in Jerusalem, saying it violates UN resolutions and international law.

"Kosovo's commitment in question is in violation of international law, in particular UN resolutions adopted on this matter," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Kosovo and Israel officially established diplomatic relations with an agreement inked on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabriel Ashkenazi said he approved "Kosovo's official request to open an embassy in Jerusalem."

Aksoy added that the step taken by Kosovo would not serve the Palestinian cause and would harm two-state solution vision.

When it happens, Kosovo will be the third country to open an embassy in Jerusalem after the US and Guatemala.

The establishment of relations between Kosovo and Israel was preceded by agreements on the normalization of relations reached in recent months between the Jewish state and four Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

