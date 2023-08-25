ALBAWAB A- In the midst of mounting conjecture over the possible connection between the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and alleged orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has swiftly responded to these allegations.

During a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov offered a concise and emphatic response to the question, "Was Prigozhin killed on Putin's orders?" with a two-word dismissal: "Completely false."

This follows a two-month period of Prigozhin's Wagner Group engaging in a notable confrontation with Russia's military leadership, culminating in the tragic plane crash that took Prigozhin's life. The assertion that his death might have been orchestrated on Putin's orders has been circulated, particularly in certain sections of the British media. However, the Kremlin's stance remains unwavering in rejecting such claims.

Clarifications Amid Prigozhin's Plane Crash Controversy

In the wake of the plane crash that claimed the lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin and other prominent members of the Wagner Group, the Kremlin has released an initial statement addressing the situation. This statement follows heightened discussions surrounding Prigozhin's involvement in a rebellion against President Putin, which reportedly occurred two months prior to the tragic incident.

Putin's recent comment regarding Prigozhin's complex fate and his capabilities has raised suspicions of sabotage. The president's remark has inadvertently fueled further speculation over the nature of events leading to Prigozhin's untimely demise.

Kremlin Denies Prigozhin-Putin Conspiracy

Addressing the widespread speculation regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin's death, the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, categorically denied allegations suggesting that Putin played a role in Prigozhin's fate. Peskov firmly labeled such claims as "completely false" during the press conference, emphasizing that the investigation into the plane crash continues.

Prigozhin's Funeral Attendance Uncertain

Amid discussions about the Wagner Group's role and Prigozhin's recent demise, the Kremlin acknowledged that while Wagner operates outside of Russia's legal framework, it has significantly contributed to the nation's operations in Ukraine. Regarding whether Putin will attend Prigozhin's funeral, Peskov indicated that the president's schedule remains demanding, making it uncertain at this time.