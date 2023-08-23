Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

ALBAWABA - A Russian plane with 10 people inside crashed on Wednesday night.

Russian authorities said that the plane was heading between Moscow and St. Petersburg when it crashed.

Russia confirmed that Wagner group head Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the plane which crashed today. However, a Russian military website reported that till this moment there is no confirmation of Prigozhin's death and his fate is still unknown.

Reports that founder of Wagner Dmitry Utkin was also among people who were on the plane that carried Yevgeny Prigozhin and crashed on Wednesday.

A video was shared online showing plane crashing with claims that it is the plane that carried Yevgeny Prigozhin.

BREAKING ⚡️Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched an attempted coup against Putin in June, along with atleast 10 others, have been killed in a plane crash in Russia's Tver region pic.twitter.com/41Dkq2OzwB — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2023

Last video of Prigozhin was shared on Tuesday showing the Wagner Group head in the middle of the desert was shared on Aug. 21 on his channel on Telegram.

In the video, Wagner Group head said: "We are working. Temperature +50°. Everything we love. The Wagner Group conducts reconnaissance and search activities. Makes Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa is even more free. Justice and happiness for the African peoples. Nightmare of "ISIS", "Al-Qaeda" and other terrorists. We hire real heroes and continue to fulfill the tasks that were set and to which we made a promise that we could handle it."