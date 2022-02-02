KSA, Egypt Conclude Joint Naval Operations in The Red Sea

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded the “Morjan 17” mixed bilateral exercise with their Egyptian counterparts in the Red Sea the Kingdom’s defense ministry said.

#WATCH: Saudi and Egyptian #naval forces continue the ‘Morjan 17’ joint exercise at King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet @modgovksa https://t.co/kxwZpVkxm4 pic.twitter.com/qwS2qKlcgF — Arab News (@arabnews) January 28, 2022

Ali Al-Bahri, the director of the exercise, said the maneuvers aimed at promoting cooperation between the Saudi and Egyptian naval forces to take advantage of the combat capabilities of both sides and exchange expertise in the methods of securing maritime navigation in the Red Sea against different threats.



He added that the drills were carried out in three stages including theory, operation and evaluation.

Participants were trained on vessels, ports and at sea and the exercise also included tactical scenarios, live ammunition and different marine maneuvers.