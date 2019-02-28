Kushner in Riyadh, Part of 'Deal of Century' Regional Tour
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/ File Photo)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, held talks Tuesday with White House advisor Jared Kushner on “increasing cooperation” between Riyadh and Washington, announced the White House.
The discussions in Riyadh also covered Middle East peace efforts, it added, according to Reuters.
Kushner is on a tour of the region, where he held talks in Bahrain earlier this week with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
