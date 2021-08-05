Kuwait Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

Kuwaiti government agreed to easy previously imposed restrictions such as working hours across all governmental workers starting Aug. 15, as covid-19 cases show steadily improvement, KUNA reported.

In the cabinet meeting, Dr. Bassel Humoud Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti minister of health, said over 100,000 appointments are made daily for vaccination.

He noted a continued decline in coronavirus-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations, and highlighted ministry efforts to speed up vaccination to reach herd immunity.

Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah announced those belonging to age categories not targeted by the health ministry’s vaccination campaign and those exempted for health reasons will be allowed to travel unvaccinated as of Sept. 1.

