Kuwait in Political Crisis as 10 MPs Prepare For a No-Confidence Vote in The Cabinet

Ten MPs signed the no-confidence motion against HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah; including Muhammad Haif, Muhammad Al-Mutair, Thamer Al Suwait, Riyadh Al-Adasani, Abdulkareem Al-Kandari, Al-Humaidi Al-Subai’e, Abdullah Fehad, Hamdan Al-Azmi, Naif Al-Merdas and Badr Al-Mullah.

These MPs signed the no-confidence motion on Tuesday, after the National Assembly discussed the grilling requests of MPs Abdulkareem Al-Kandari and Al-Humaidi Al-Subai’e against HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled.

In addition, MPs Khalid Al-Otaibi and Adel Al-Damkhi confirmed their support for the no-confidence motion. They did not attend the session as they were found to be infected with coronavirus.

Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim announced that the lawmakers will vote on the no-confidence motion on Sept 30.



During the session, the Assembly approved the request of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled to merge the two grilling motions. Al-Kandari’s grilling motion consisted of three

points – failure of the government to deal with the coronavirus crisis, inability to protect the citizens’ privacy as it did not take tough procedures against those involved in the issue of spying on citizens, and failure to solve the demographic imbalance.

On the other hand, Al-Subai’e focused on the government’s failure to protect oil wealth, non-implementation of the recommendations of the parliamentary fact-finding committee tasked to investigate violations committed by senior officials at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, adopting the attitude of previous governments, and failure to rectify mistakes

such as violating the right to obtain citizenship considering the withdrawal of the nationality of many Kuwaitis.

In his presentation, Al-Kandari cited Article 39 of the Constitution as follows: Freedom of communication by post, telegraph, and telephone and the secrecy thereof is guaranteed; accordingly, censorship of communications and disclosure of their contents are not permitted except in the circumstances and manner specified by law.

