Kuwait & Saudi Arabia issue Lebanon security alert

ALBAWABA - In response to the escalating tensions in Lebanon, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut has issued a crucial security advisory to its citizens, urging vigilance and caution in their daily activities.

The embassy has further advised Kuwaiti nationals to avoid areas known for security concerns and to adhere to the directives of Lebanese authorities for their safety.

Echoing the concern, Saudi Arabia has also called upon its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. The Saudi authorities have strongly advised against approaching areas where armed conflicts are taking place, in a bid to protect the safety and well-being of their citizens.

The situation in Lebanon remains tense, as clashes between Palestinian factions, including the Fatah Movement, have plagued the Ayn el-Helva refugee camp for days. Tragically, the recent clashes have resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left over 60 people wounded since July 29th.

Authorities from both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are closely monitoring the developments in Lebanon and have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of their citizens during this sensitive period.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is essential for all individuals in Lebanon, particularly foreign nationals, to remain vigilant and stay updated on the guidance provided by the respective embassies. The diplomatic missions are working diligently to safeguard the interests and well-being of their citizens amidst the challenging circumstances.

In these uncertain times, cooperation and adherence to the advice of authorities will play a vital role in ensuring the safety of all individuals in Lebanon, and it is hoped that tensions will deescalate swiftly to restore peace and stability to the region.