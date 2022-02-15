Kuwait Unlocks Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Kuwait’s cabinet scrapped the PCR test requirement for travelers and unvaccinated students attending schools and universities, Kuwait News Agency reported on Monday.

Social distancing in mosques was also abolished and unvaccinated people will now be able to enter shopping centers.

People are still required to wear face masks in public and the new rules will come into effect on Sunday Feb. 20, KUNA reported.