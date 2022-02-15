Kuwait Unlocks Some COVID-19 Restrictions

  1. Home
Published February 15th, 2022 - 09:29 GMT
A girl receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Kuwait International Fairground in Kuwait City on February 3, 2022. Kuwait's ministry of health starts vaccinating 5 to 11 years age. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Kuwait’s cabinet scrapped the PCR test requirement for travelers and unvaccinated students attending schools and universities, Kuwait News Agency reported on Monday.

Social distancing in mosques was also abolished and unvaccinated people will now be able to enter shopping centers.

People are still required to wear face masks in public and the new rules will come into effect on Sunday Feb. 20, KUNA reported.


