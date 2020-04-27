Kuwait Vows to Continue to Repatriate Nationals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kuwait will continue repatriation of its citizens stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic with the fourth phase of evacuations scheduled on April 29 until May 6.

The next repatriation flights will cover Kuwait citizens in the US cities of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Washington as well as Montreal in Canada and Sydney and Pert in Australia, according to Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.

The repatriation flights will also sweep into other cities in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa where Kuwaiti nationals have registered to return home.



