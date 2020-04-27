Kuwait Vows to Continue to Repatriate Nationals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  1. Home
Published April 27th, 2020 - 07:06 GMT
Kuwaiti nationals, residing abroad, leave the Kuwait International airport in the capital upon their return as part of a repatriation plan on April 19, 2020, and ahead of being taken to mandatory home quarantine. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP
Kuwaiti nationals, residing abroad, leave the Kuwait International airport in the capital upon their return as part of a repatriation plan on April 19, 2020, and ahead of being taken to mandatory home quarantine. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP

Kuwait will continue repatriation of its citizens stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic with the fourth phase of evacuations scheduled on April 29 until May 6.

The next repatriation flights will cover Kuwait citizens in the US cities of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Washington as well as Montreal in Canada and Sydney and Pert in Australia, according to Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation said in a statement reported by state news agency KUNA.

The repatriation flights will also sweep into other cities in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa where Kuwaiti nationals have registered to return home.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

