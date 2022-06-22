Kuwaiti Amir Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Elections

Kuwaiti Amir announced his decision to dissolve the current parliament and called for an early election to choose new members, Kuwaiti local media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this day, local media revealed that the Kuwaiti Amir Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah and the Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah are due to hold a speech.