Kuwaiti Amir Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Elections

Kuwaiti Amir announced his decision to dissolve the current parliament and called for an early election to choose new members, Kuwaiti local media reported on Wednesday.
Earlier this day, local media revealed that the Kuwaiti Amir Nawaf Al‑Ahmad Al‑Jaber Al‑Sabah and the Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah are due to hold a speech.
#Kuwait Amir dissolves parliament, paving the way for snap elections, assigns Crown Prince to give speech to nation on his behalf pertaining to the latest political developments in Kuwait #الكويت pic.twitter.com/HdUBBms7jC— Ayman Mat News (@AymanMatNews) June 22, 2022
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)