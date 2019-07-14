Kuwaiti Arrests Egyptian Islamists as Probe Continues

Kuwaiti authorities continued on Saturday investigations with members of a "Muslim Brotherhood" cell who had fled Egypt to Kuwait, one day after the Interior Ministry said it has detained members of the outlawed group convicted of terrorism crimes.

Sources said Saturday Kuwait is currently looking at some procedures that would allow the deportation of the convicted men to Egypt.

A Kuwaiti legal expert said on Saturday that Kuwait has a legal framework to deal with the case of the Egyptian cell.

In January 2017, both countries signed in Cairo a legal and judicial cooperation agreement on civil, commercial, criminal and personal status issues, as well as on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Kuwaiti media sources reported on Saturday that an Egyptian security delegation arrived to the country to examine details of the case and to coordinate the deportation of the convicted men to Egypt.





However, such reports were not confirmed.

On Friday, the state-run KUNA news agency said eight members of the group were detained but did not verify if Kuwait planned on extraditing them to Egypt.

The news agency quoted the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry saying that during investigation the men admitted to carrying out terrorist attacks in Egypt.

On Saturday, sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that any legal procedures, which might be taken against the eight convicted, would not happen before Kuwaiti authorities conclude the necessary investigations into the case.

Sources in Egypt said members of this cell had participated in terrorist acts that previously took place in several Egyptian areas, including Cairo and Fayoum.

The sources also said that one of the suspects was involved in the 2015 assassination of Egypt's General Prosecutor.

Unlike Egypt and Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait has not branded the "Muslim Brotherhood" a terrorist organization.

This article has been adapted from its original source.