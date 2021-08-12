Kuwaiti Customs Seize 150 Kilograms of Hashish Coming From 'Iran'

  1. Home
Published August 12th, 2021 - 09:07 GMT
Kuwait city
Kuwait city (AFP file photo)

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti Customs stated, Wednesday, impounded 150 kilograms of Hashish coming through the Shweikeh Port. It was to be smuggled for distribution inside the country according to the Kuwait news agency, Kuna.

In a press statement the Kuwaiti Customs Administration stated the drugs were hidden in water-cooling units inside a container coming from one of the neighboring countries. However,  on its government website it stated the contained came from Iran. 

The customs officers, quickly contacted the anti-drugs squad in the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry and those involved in the bringing of the shipment were arrested and now being questioned.

The Director-General of Customs Jamal Al Jalawi, and as reported by Arab Times in Kuwait, that “Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan and other countries pose a high risk of drug smuggling that worries us.”

