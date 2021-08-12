Kuwaiti Customs Seize 150 Kilograms of Hashish Coming From 'Iran'

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti Customs stated, Wednesday, impounded 150 kilograms of Hashish coming through the Shweikeh Port. It was to be smuggled for distribution inside the country according to the Kuwait news agency, Kuna.

In a press statement the Kuwaiti Customs Administration stated the drugs were hidden in water-cooling units inside a container coming from one of the neighboring countries. However, on its government website it stated the contained came from Iran.

أُخفيت داخل حاوية "مكيفات ماء" لكن المفتش الجمركي كان لها بالمرصاد



جمارك الكويت : إحباط إدخال مايقارب 150 كيلو غراماً من الحشيش إلى البلاد في ميناء الشويخ



أُخفيت داخل حاوية "مكيفات ماء" لكن المفتش الجمركي كان لها بالمرصاد

جمارك الكويت : إحباط إدخال مايقارب 150 كيلو غراماً من الحشيش إلى البلاد في ميناء الشويخ

The customs officers, quickly contacted the anti-drugs squad in the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry and those involved in the bringing of the shipment were arrested and now being questioned.

جمارك الكويت : ضبط رجال الجمارك حاوية قادمه من '' ايران '' تحتوي على مايقارب ١٥٠ كيلو حشيش مخباة في مكيفات ماء في جمارك ميناء الشويخ .



جمارك الكويت : ضبط رجال الجمارك حاوية قادمه من '' ايران '' تحتوي على مايقارب ١٥٠ كيلو حشيش مخباة في مكيفات ماء في جمارك ميناء الشويخ .

هذا وسوف توافيكم لجنة الاعلام الجمركي بكافة التفاصيل الرسمية لاحقاً

The Director-General of Customs Jamal Al Jalawi, and as reported by Arab Times in Kuwait, that “Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan and other countries pose a high risk of drug smuggling that worries us.”