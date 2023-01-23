Kuwaiti government resigns

ALBAWABA - The Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation, on Monday, following a series of disagreements with the National Assembly, although only three months have passed since their formation.

الحكومة:

ترفع استقالتها للقيادة السياسية



استقاله الحكومة بعد رفضها تقديم تعهدات وتمسكها بسحب الاستجوابين .



(القبس)#مجلس_الأمة #مجلس_الوزراء pic.twitter.com/YGkpxTNyCc — جريدة الموقع 🇰🇼 (@almawqie_news) January 23, 2023

Earlier, the crisis intensified between the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly after their inability to reach solutions that satisfy both parties regarding a number of laws, especially financial ones, until the government headed by Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, submitted its resignation to the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

🚨 عــــاجــــل 🚨#الحكومة ترفع استقالتها للقيادة السياسية



• تأكيداً لما نشرته القبس أمس



• #استقاله_الحكومة بعد رفضها تقديم تعهدات.. وتمسكها بسحب الاستجوابينhttps://t.co/8x0xIbZMy7 — القبس (@alqabas) January 23, 2023

The deputies stick to their positions by passing a number of laws, which the Council of Ministers opposes and wants to postpone.

Among these laws, buying debts, raising the salaries of retirees and cancelling illegal profits. They are considered among the laws of a popular nature and it is believed that they do not pay attention to the difficulties that the country's budget can bear as a result of their approval.

(الشؤون المالية): سحب تقرير شراء القروض حال التزام الحكومة بتحقيق متطلبات تحسين معيشة المواطنينhttps://t.co/L096QhM5dx pic.twitter.com/bQqWtu8SAx — مجلس الأمة (@MajlesAlOmmah) January 19, 2023

In addition, the dispute increased after two interrogations were directed to the Minister of Finance, Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed, and the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Barak Al-Shitan.

As a result, the government threatened to resign some time ago, as long as the two interrogations and the pending laws were not withdrawn.

The session of the National Assembly was adjourned on Jan.10, after the withdrawal of two ministers who were present from the government, following the insistence of the deputies to discuss the loan waiver law.