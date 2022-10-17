Kuwait Has The Smallest Cabinet With Two Women

An Amiri order was issued on Sunday naming the new Cabinet lineup, which included only three ministers from the outgoing Cabinet and 11 new faces, of whom two are MPs and two women. The new government has new ministers for oil, commerce and industry, foreign affairs, defense and electricity and public works.

It saw the exit of former foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah after he declined the post following objections from MPs. The same happened with former oil minister Mohammad Al-Fares and minister of state for municipality and communications Rana Al-Fares. The three ministers retained are Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the government must resign and a new one must be formed following general elections. A Cabinet lineup was announced on Oct 6, but withdrawn almost immediately after fiery objections from MPs and after the only MP in the Cabinet declined his post, claiming the Cabinet included ministers who do not respect the constitution. After that, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, hailed as a reformist, held extensive meetings with almost all lawmakers before announcing the new lineup on Sunday.

As for women ministers, Amani Buqammaz was appointed Minister of Electricity and Water and Public Works, while Mai Al-Baghli was given the Ministry of Social Affairs and Women and Children Affairs. New Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah was a long-serving Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States. MP Bader Al-Mulla was named Oil Minister, while MP Ammar Al-Ajmi was appointed Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing. Sheikh Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, a new minister from the ruling family, was given the defense post.

The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday, to be ready to attend the inaugural session of the Assembly on Tuesday. Over 40 MPs held a symbolic session on Sunday, saying that according to the constitution, the opening session of the elected Assembly must be held within two weeks of announcing the results.

The session lasted just a few minutes with MP Marzouq Al-Hubaini, the oldest member, chairing the proceedings. He said that based on the constitution, the deadline for holding the opening session was Sunday. Because the government did not attend, Hubaini adjourned the session. Meanwhile, the constitutional court received 50 petitions challenging the election results by the close of the period for submitting election challenges. One of the petitions challenged the election of MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa, who was elected from jail.

