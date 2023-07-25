KSA & Qatar strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism

ALBAWABA- Saudi Arabia ratifies combating terrorism memorandum with Qatar today. In a session chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Cabinet ratifies a memorandum of cooperation with Qatar aimed at combating terrorism and its financing.

The memorandum establishes cooperation between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and the State Security Bureau in Qatar, highlighting the commitment of both countries to support global efforts in countering terrorism and its funding.

According to Saudi News Agency, this agreement is part of the ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to back the United Nations' initiatives in preventing violent extremism and terrorism. Since restoring diplomatic relations in January 2021, the two countries have been actively working to enhance collaboration in various security, political, and economic areas, along with other Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The strengthened ties between Doha and Riyadh have led to numerous bilateral agreements covering economic, political, cultural, educational, and societal domains over the past two years. This latest development indicates a significant step forward in regional cooperation against the common threat of terrorism.