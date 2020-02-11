Kuwaiti Speaker al-Ghanim Throws Trump's Peace Plan in Trash Can

Kuwait’s parliamentary speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim threw away a physical copy of US President Donald Trump’s so-called Deal of the Century, saying it was “destined to die“, because “Palestine and Jerusalem will return sooner or later.”



At the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Jordan, al-Ghanim made on Saturday a passionate speech against the controversial deal and took to champion the Palestinian cause in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

“In the name of the Arab and Islamic people and the honest people of the world, I say that these documents of the so-called Deal of the Century should be thrown in the dustbin of history”, he said.

He urged that “the Deal of the Century was born already dead, and will never come into fruition even if a thousand US administrations and a thousand propaganda machines” continue to propagate it.

"Whoever wants to promote a peaceful settlement must work to create healthy, equal and fair conditions for negotiation in pursuit of a true peace that ends with a Palestinian state with full rights all over Palestinian territories, with Jerusalem as its capital," al-Ghanim added.

He urged that the fact that Palestinians reject the deal is enough for it to be condemned, but it is also rejected by the Islamic world "from Rabat to Jakarta"

Al-Ghanim has been praised across the world for his solidarity, with Palestinians on social media saying he has defended their cause more passionately than their own political leadership in Ramallah, often accused of selling out the cause.

'Always remember Palestine'

Kuwait has maintained consistently unsparring towards Israel, both domestically and on the international stage.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Speaker of the #Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanim, throws a "Trump's peace plan" file in the trash during a meeting of Arab Parliaments Union, saying "these documents of the so-called Deal of the Century belong in the dustbin of history," today. pic.twitter.com/8t7nI38eCY — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) February 8, 2020

In May, Kuwait urged the UN Security Council to condemn Israel's use of force against Palestinian civilians "in the strongest terms," especially in the besieged Gaza Strip, and to deploy and international force to protect civilians.

A draft resolution circulated by Kuwait, which is the Arab representative on the council, demanded that Israel "immediately cease its military reprisals, collective punishment and unlawful use of force against civilians, including in the Gaza Strip."

Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon responded to the draft resolution, saying, "the cynicism and attempts to distort reality have reached a new low. Israel will continue to defend its sovereignty and the security of its citizens against the terror and murderous violence of Hamas.”

Al-Ghanim has been an unapologetic vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause over the years. In 2017, he made global headlines after lambasting Israel for being “child killers” and kicking out its representative from a conference in Russia.



He launched the tirade during his speech at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference, stating the Israeli delegate "represents the most dangerous form of terrorism; state terrorism".

"You should take your bags and leave this hall. Leave now if you have an atom of dignity…you occupier, you child killers," he added in the midst of applause, before the Israeli official walked out.

This article has been adapted from its original source.