Breaking Headline

drone

Russia foils a drone attack on Moscow, no injuries

August 21st, 2023
ALBAWABA - The Russian defense ministry announced on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region had been foiled, with no injuries or casualties reported. An attempt by ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Landmine injures 1 in southern Golan Heights

Landmine injures 1 in southern Golan Heights

Published August 21st, 2023 - 06:41 GMT
Golan Heights
Israeli soldiers reposition military vehicles including self-propelled artillery during a drill in the annexed Golan Heights on July 17, 2023. (Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - One person was injured in a landmine accident in the southern Golan Heights near the border with Jordan, Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

Also ReadIsrael's iron dome intercepts 2nd drone flying from GazaIsrael's iron dome intercepts 2nd drone flying from Gaza

A statement released earlier from the Jordan Valley Regional Council, which was later confirmed by the Israeli army, declared that the injured person was working as part of an initiative to clear landmines from the area.

According to local media, the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Tags:Golan HeightsIsraelIsraeli Army

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now