  Large Fire Breaks out at an Industrial Facility in Israel

Published June 26th, 2022
Industrial Facility catches fire in Israel's Haifa.

Israeli firefighters are battling the blaze that erupted at one of the country's industrial facilities in Haifa on early Sunday morning.

According to sources, the industrial and logistical complex contains very hazardous and flammable materials. The fire is said to be spreading to the buildings near the industrial facility.

The Israeli government has yet to make a statement regarding the cause of the fire or its responsibility or the number of casualties.

Videos have been shared online showing a large fire, flames, and huge black smoke rising in the sky with firefighters trying to turn off the fire and ban the spread to the nearby buildings.

