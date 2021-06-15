This is The Last Chance For Hariri to Form a Government

  1. Home
Published June 15th, 2021 - 09:53 GMT
“Everyone is counting on the initiative of Berri which could be the last chance,” said Hashem.
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs a parliament meeting at the Unesco Palace in the capital Beirut, on April 21, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
MP Qassem Hashem of the Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc said on Tuesday that the initiative presented by Speaker Berri to ease the formation of a government “could be the last chance” for Lebanon to have a government.

“Everyone is counting on the initiative of Berri which could be the last chance,” said Hashem.

He assured that negotiations and contacts between political leaders are “ongoing albeit at a slower pace.”

“We have to be optimistic. Lebanon is a country of surprises,” he added.


He commented on media reports that the PM-designate Saad Hariri could step back from his task to form a government amid hurdles obstructing his mission.

“Hariri’s resignation is set aside for the time being. An opportunity is given now to the contacts (between leaders),” he said.

He said in order to push the formation process forward, French contacts with Berri ar underay for that purpose.

Berri’s initiative suggests a 24-minister line-up based on the 8+8+8 formula.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2021

