In Latin America Covid-19 Infections Pass Over 1 Million

Published June 1st, 2020 - 06:54 GMT
Gravediggers wearing protective clothing arrive in a funeral home's car at the Recanto da Paz Municipal Cemetery to bury a victim of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in the city of Breves, southwest of Marajo Island, an island at the mouth of the Amazon River in the Brazilian state of Para, on May 30, 2020. The pandemic is spreading across Brazil under a cloud of confrontation, as governors and mayors implement restrictive measures while President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pinned his hopes of re-election on a
Gravediggers wearing protective clothing arrive in a funeral home's car at the Recanto da Paz Municipal Cemetery to bury a victim of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in the city of Breves, southwest of Marajo Island, an island at the mouth of the Amazon River in the Brazilian state of Para, on May 30, 2020. The pandemic is spreading across Brazil under a cloud of confrontation, as governors and mayors implement restrictive measures while President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pinned his hopes of re-election on a booming economy, has berated them for imposing what he calls "the tyranny of total quarantine." Tarso SARRAF / AFP
Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America passed one million Sunday, according to an online statistical source.

Worldometer reported that the number of infections had reached 1,013,538 while a total of 51,202 people have died so far.

In Brazil, the epicenter of the outbreak in the region, there are over 514,000 cases with the death toll nearing 30,000.

Mexico has reported 90,664 cases and Peru has 164,476 cases. Cases in Chile are near 100,000 and over 39,000 in Ecuador. In Colombia, the number of confirmed cases is over 27,000, while Argentina has over 16,800 confirmed cases.

According to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 6.1 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 372,000 deaths, while 2.6 million people have recovered.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

