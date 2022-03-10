Lavrov, Kuleba Ukraine Crisis Meet in Turkey Ends With No Breakthrough

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The meeting between the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Turkey today ends without solutions or a ceasefire.

⚡️The meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba ended



It lasted for almost an hour and a half.



#ukraine #StandWithUkraine — Ukraine War News🇺🇦 (@Ukrayina1) March 10, 2022

The meeting lasted for one hour and 30 minutes was in Antalya. No breakthrough was expected but Lavrov did say Russian president Vladimir Putin would be willing to meet Ukraine President Zelensky.