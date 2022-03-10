  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lavrov, Kuleba Ukraine Crisis Meet in Turkey Ends With No Breakthrough

Lavrov, Kuleba Ukraine Crisis Meet in Turkey Ends With No Breakthrough

Published March 10th, 2022 - 10:38 GMT
news

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. The meeting between the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Turkey today ends without solutions or a ceasefire. 

The meeting lasted for one hour and 30 minutes was in Antalya. No breakthrough was expected but Lavrov did say Russian president Vladimir Putin would be willing to meet Ukraine President Zelensky.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...